Thomas Spain Buys 70,000 Shares of Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF) Stock

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF – Get Rating) insider Thomas Spain purchased 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 36 ($0.44) per share, with a total value of £25,200 ($30,962.03).

Thomas Spain also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Staffline Group alerts:

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Thomas Spain sold 45,428 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 37 ($0.45), for a total value of £16,808.36 ($20,651.63).

On Thursday, February 9th, Thomas Spain purchased 50,000 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 35 ($0.43) per share, with a total value of £17,500 ($21,501.41).

On Monday, February 6th, Thomas Spain sold 20,721 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.43), for a total value of £7,252.35 ($8,910.62).

On Tuesday, January 31st, Thomas Spain sold 222,289 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 36 ($0.44), for a total value of £80,024.04 ($98,321.71).

Staffline Group Stock Down 2.8 %

STAF stock opened at GBX 35 ($0.43) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £58.02 million, a PE ratio of 1,750.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 35.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 37.51. Staffline Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 31.23 ($0.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 63.46 ($0.78). The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.80.

About Staffline Group

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills training and probationary services. It operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus. The company provides solutions to the agriculture, drinks, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Staffline Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Staffline Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.