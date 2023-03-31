Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) PT Lowered to C$98.00 at Cormark

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) had its price objective decreased by Cormark from C$105.00 to C$98.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TD. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. CIBC increased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, CSFB decreased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$99.76.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

TD opened at C$80.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$147.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.83. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of C$76.40 and a one year high of C$103.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$87.51 and its 200 day moving average price is C$87.54.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 47.29%.

In related news, Senior Officer Riaz Ahmed sold 37,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.01, for a total transaction of C$3,367,426.32. In other Toronto-Dominion Bank news, Director Mark Russell Chauvin sold 42,576 shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$88.45, for a total transaction of C$3,765,847.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 185,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$16,432,241. Also, Senior Officer Riaz Ahmed sold 37,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.01, for a total transaction of C$3,367,426.32. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

