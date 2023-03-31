Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target Cut to C$78.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$85.00 to C$78.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays set a C$85.00 price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$100.00 to C$96.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tourmaline Oil presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$89.30.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

Tourmaline Oil Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of TOU stock opened at C$55.68 on Monday. Tourmaline Oil has a 1 year low of C$52.34 and a 1 year high of C$84.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$59.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$69.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.58.

Tourmaline Oil Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Tourmaline Oil

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.49%.

In related news, Director Jill Terilee Angevine bought 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$65.94 per share, with a total value of C$41,542.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,975,872.20. In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$55.70 per share, with a total value of C$278,497.00. Also, Director Jill Terilee Angevine purchased 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$65.94 per share, with a total value of C$41,542.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,130 shares in the company, valued at C$2,975,872.20. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 31,120 shares of company stock worth $1,952,041. Insiders own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

About Tourmaline Oil

(Get Rating)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.