Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target Cut to C$78.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$85.00 to C$78.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays set a C$85.00 price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$100.00 to C$96.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tourmaline Oil presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$89.30.
Tourmaline Oil Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of TOU stock opened at C$55.68 on Monday. Tourmaline Oil has a 1 year low of C$52.34 and a 1 year high of C$84.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$59.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$69.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.58.
Tourmaline Oil Announces Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling at Tourmaline Oil
In related news, Director Jill Terilee Angevine bought 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$65.94 per share, with a total value of C$41,542.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,975,872.20. In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$55.70 per share, with a total value of C$278,497.00. Also, Director Jill Terilee Angevine purchased 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$65.94 per share, with a total value of C$41,542.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,130 shares in the company, valued at C$2,975,872.20. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 31,120 shares of company stock worth $1,952,041. Insiders own 5.47% of the company’s stock.
About Tourmaline Oil
Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Featured Articles
- The Squeeze Is On For EVGo, Rally To Follow
- Is The Bottom In For RH, Or Is This Just A Stopping Point?
- Dividend King H.B. Fuller Signals Slowing In 2023
- Is SoFi Technologies a Buy in the Midst of a Banking Crisis?
- 3 Companies That Just Started Paying Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.