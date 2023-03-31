TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

TCON has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

TCON opened at $1.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.60. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $2.85.

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 174,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $240,821.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,324,508 shares in the company, valued at $5,967,821.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have purchased a total of 181,508 shares of company stock valued at $252,141 in the last 90 days. 5.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 4,125,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after purchasing an additional 970,224 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 57,174 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 135,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 67,149 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, and ophthalmic and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types, TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases, and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma.

