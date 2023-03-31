Traders Buy High Volume of KeyCorp Call Options (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 26,922 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 248% compared to the typical volume of 7,729 call options.

KeyCorp Stock Down 2.3 %

KEY opened at $12.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.29. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $23.95.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 15.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.71%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KEY. Piper Sandler raised KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $16.50 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

In other KeyCorp news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis bought 2,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 42,961 shares in the company, valued at $556,344.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $106,772.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 194,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,875,886. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $25,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,961 shares in the company, valued at $556,344.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of KeyCorp

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KEY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,183,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,543,000 after purchasing an additional 135,193 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 177.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 525,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,750,000 after purchasing an additional 335,457 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 212,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 20,384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.