Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Holdings Trimmed by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TT. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 155.4% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,007.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TT. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Trane Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $399,788.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,740,458.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total transaction of $3,920,171.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,948,901.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total transaction of $399,788.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,740,458.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,970 shares of company stock valued at $6,927,921. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $182.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $120.64 and a twelve month high of $196.22. The company has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $182.72 and its 200 day moving average is $171.17.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

About Trane Technologies

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

Recommended Stories

