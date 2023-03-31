Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $301,000 Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $264,003,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,573,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $150,602,000 after buying an additional 2,207,676 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,397,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,323,000 after buying an additional 1,436,094 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,486,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,593,000 after buying an additional 1,290,420 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 309.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,229,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,759,000 after buying an additional 929,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $37.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.06. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $30.69 and a 12 month high of $37.99.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

