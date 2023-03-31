Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $313,000 Stock Holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,976 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 299.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 3,799,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849,243 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,098,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,462 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,781,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,857,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,425 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 2,858.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,137,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,267,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,916,000 after acquiring an additional 732,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Block from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Block from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Block from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho raised Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Block presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.81.

In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $174,584.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,400 shares in the company, valued at $6,775,112. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $174,584.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,400 shares in the company, valued at $6,775,112. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $189,111.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 141,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,067,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 272,592 shares of company stock worth $20,782,727. Insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $68.49 on Friday. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.34 and a twelve month high of $149.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.48. The company has a market capitalization of $41.23 billion, a PE ratio of -72.09 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Block had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

