Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $409,000 Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPYV. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $40.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.11. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $42.97. The company has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

