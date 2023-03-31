Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its position in Zoetis by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 77,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Abeille Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Abeille Asset Management SA now owns 244,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,777,000 after purchasing an additional 30,529 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 41,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.83.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $164.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.76. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.15 and a 52 week high of $201.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

