Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 5,839 Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,839 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,196,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,775,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $416,783,000 after purchasing an additional 703,002 shares during the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,538,440 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,213,000 after purchasing an additional 315,440 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 583,457 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,176,000 after purchasing an additional 306,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 189.5% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 443,679 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,437,000 after purchasing an additional 290,428 shares during the last quarter.

Get Five9 alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Five9 from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Five9 from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.68.

Insider Activity

Five9 Price Performance

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total value of $309,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,944,817.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total value of $309,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,944,817.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 43,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $2,964,305.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 140,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,663,131.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,773 shares of company stock worth $7,388,637. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $68.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.99 and a 200-day moving average of $68.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of -50.79 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.61 and a 12 month high of $121.17.

About Five9

(Get Rating)

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.