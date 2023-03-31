Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the third quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 4,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $806.47, for a total transaction of $1,767,782.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,846,306.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 13,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.08, for a total transaction of $10,552,255.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,419,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $806.47, for a total transaction of $1,767,782.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,846,306.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,786 shares of company stock worth $22,950,981 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.0 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on REGN. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $860.00 to $915.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $850.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $836.22.

REGN stock opened at $811.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $538.01 and a twelve month high of $835.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $761.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $740.01.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $23.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Recommended Stories

