Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HIG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $674,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 88.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 5,278 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 235.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $1,125,259.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,608,152.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $303,447.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,726.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $1,125,259.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,152.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 101,167 shares of company stock worth $7,872,898. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $68.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $60.17 and a one year high of $79.44. The company has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.87.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.45. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HIG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

Further Reading

