Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Trinity Biotech Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TRIB opened at $0.92 on Wednesday. Trinity Biotech has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.12.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trinity Biotech
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIB. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Trinity Biotech in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Biotech in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP raised its position in Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% in the 1st quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 374,449 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its position in Trinity Biotech by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,823,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 26,443 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Trinity Biotech by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.41% of the company’s stock.
Trinity Biotech Company Profile
Trinity Biotech Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care segments of the diagnostic market. It operates through the Americas and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ronan O’Caoimh and Denis R.
