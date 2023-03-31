trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TRVG. Citigroup lifted their price objective on trivago from $1.30 to $1.95 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of trivago from $1.50 to $1.80 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on trivago from $1.30 to $1.75 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, trivago has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.97.

NASDAQ:TRVG opened at $1.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.43. trivago has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $2.49.

trivago ( NASDAQ:TRVG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $107.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.39 million. trivago had a negative net margin of 23.68% and a positive return on equity of 6.00%. As a group, research analysts forecast that trivago will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of trivago by 11,846.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 11,846 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in trivago in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in trivago by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,910 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in trivago by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 17,099 shares during the period. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of trivago in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, Rest of World, and Corporate & Eliminations. The Americas segment consists of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

