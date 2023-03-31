Truadvice LLC Buys Shares of 1,804 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Truadvice LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 27,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,289,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 10,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.27.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG opened at $147.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $347.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.03 and a 200 day moving average of $141.10.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $295,418.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,141,570.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,766 shares of company stock valued at $656,511 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

