Ubiquiti (UI) versus Its Rivals Head to Head Review

Ubiquiti (NASDAQ:UI – Get Rating) is one of 48 public companies in the “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Ubiquiti to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ubiquiti and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ubiquiti $1.69 billion $378.66 million 46.03 Ubiquiti Competitors $4.41 billion $643.74 million 2.78

Ubiquiti’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Ubiquiti. Ubiquiti is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Profitability

Ubiquiti pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Ubiquiti pays out 41.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.2% and pay out 44.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Ubiquiti and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ubiquiti 19.42% -107.88% 36.56% Ubiquiti Competitors -245.66% -53.48% -5.08%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.6% of Ubiquiti shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.3% of shares of all “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 93.2% of Ubiquiti shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.5% of shares of all “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Ubiquiti has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ubiquiti’s competitors have a beta of -2.80, indicating that their average share price is 380% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Ubiquiti and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ubiquiti 0 0 0 0 N/A Ubiquiti Competitors 290 1538 2496 108 2.55

As a group, “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” companies have a potential upside of 22.19%. Given Ubiquiti’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ubiquiti has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti, Inc. is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its trademarks include the U logo, UI, airMAX, airFiber, mFi, EdgeMAX, UniFi, AmpliFi, and UFiber. The company was founded by Robert J. Pera in October 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

