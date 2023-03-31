UBS Group Begins Coverage on Stryker (NYSE:SYK)

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $287.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SYK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Stryker from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Stryker from $268.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Stryker from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Stryker from $257.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Stryker from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $271.60.

Stryker Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $280.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $267.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Stryker has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $284.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.50, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.93.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Stryker will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 48.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 4,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $1,135,387.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,473.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 6,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $1,693,280.99. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,387,240.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 4,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $1,135,387.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,473.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 357,410 shares of company stock valued at $97,831,003. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Stryker

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

Further Reading

