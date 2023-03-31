UBS Group Lowers FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Price Target to $4.00

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at UBS Group from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 90.48% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Bank of America raised FTC Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.63.

FTC Solar Price Performance

FTCI stock opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.68 and a 200-day moving average of $2.63. FTC Solar has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $6.14. The firm has a market cap of $223.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.84.

Insider Activity at FTC Solar

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $26.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 million. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 95.00% and a negative net margin of 80.94%. On average, research analysts expect that FTC Solar will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sean Hunkler sold 53,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total transaction of $136,981.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 604,138 shares in the company, valued at $1,552,634.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Robert Phelps Morris sold 16,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total value of $43,276.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 204,740 shares in the company, valued at $526,181.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean Hunkler sold 53,300 shares of FTC Solar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total value of $136,981.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 604,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,552,634.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 755,162 shares of company stock valued at $2,108,952. 44.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTC Solar

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTCI. Aspiriant LLC acquired a new stake in FTC Solar during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in FTC Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 28.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTC Solar Company Profile

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

