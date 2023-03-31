UBS Group Lowers Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Price Target to $37.00

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WBA. Loop Capital started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.07.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $34.63 on Wednesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52-week low of $30.39 and a 52-week high of $48.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.07, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.31.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.56 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WBA. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 289.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 960 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

