UDR (NYSE:UDR) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $44.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.58% from the company’s previous close.

UDR has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UDR in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on UDR from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.66.

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $39.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.86 and its 200-day moving average is $40.69. UDR has a 1 year low of $37.18 and a 1 year high of $60.01.

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.48). UDR had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $399.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. UDR’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that UDR will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in UDR by 4.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in UDR by 9.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in UDR by 68.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 72,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 29,403 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in UDR by 0.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 465,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in UDR during the first quarter worth about $369,000. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

