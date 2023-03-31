UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Short Interest Up 21.9% in March

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 826,200 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the February 28th total of 677,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 334,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other UMB Financial news, insider Robert Brian Beaird sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $39,917.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,577 shares in the company, valued at $587,326.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Martin Dominic Karaba sold 1,111 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.52, for a total transaction of $101,678.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,655 shares in the company, valued at $700,585.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Brian Beaird sold 447 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $39,917.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,326.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,503 shares of company stock worth $847,171 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 1,081.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in UMB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMBF opened at $58.64 on Friday. UMB Financial has a twelve month low of $51.28 and a twelve month high of $102.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.14%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UMBF. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on UMB Financial from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UMB Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on UMB Financial from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on UMB Financial from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.50.

UMB Financial Corp. engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

