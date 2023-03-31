UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $193.14, but opened at $182.13. UniFirst shares last traded at $184.61, with a volume of 5,050 shares trading hands.

The textile maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.40). UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $542.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

UniFirst Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.55%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNF. StockNews.com cut shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of UniFirst from $225.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday.

In other UniFirst news, EVP William Masters Ross sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $246,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other UniFirst news, major shareholder Matthew Croatti sold 7,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.03, for a total value of $1,583,651.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,867.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William Masters Ross sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $246,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 520.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 242 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of UniFirst by 187.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 273 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of UniFirst by 328.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 356 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $195.07 and a 200-day moving average of $187.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 0.91.

UniFirst Corp. engages in the provision of workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing. It operates through following segments: the United States and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing (MFG), Specialty Garments, First Aid, and Corporate. The U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning segment purchases, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells uniforms, protective clothing, and non-garment items.

