United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) Short Interest Down 24.6% in March

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 382,500 shares, a decrease of 24.6% from the February 28th total of 507,400 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 401,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

UIHC opened at $2.73 on Friday. United Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $3.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.16 and its 200 day moving average is $1.17.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in United Insurance by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 190,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 34,580 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in United Insurance by 374.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 295,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 233,612 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in United Insurance by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 22,657 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in United Insurance by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 83,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 11,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in United Insurance by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 23,520 shares in the last quarter. 14.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. engages in the residential personal and commercial property and casualty insurance business. It offers insurance relating to homeowners, landlord and seasonal, condominium, flood, renters, and commercial residential. The company was founded on May 1, 2007 and is headquartered in St.

