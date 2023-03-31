United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) Short Interest Down 24.6% in March

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 382,500 shares, a decrease of 24.6% from the February 28th total of 507,400 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 401,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.
United Insurance Stock Performance
UIHC opened at $2.73 on Friday. United Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $3.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.16 and its 200 day moving average is $1.17.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Insurance
United Insurance Company Profile
United Insurance Holdings Corp. engages in the residential personal and commercial property and casualty insurance business. It offers insurance relating to homeowners, landlord and seasonal, condominium, flood, renters, and commercial residential. The company was founded on May 1, 2007 and is headquartered in St.
