United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Acquired by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,720 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in URI. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1,237.5% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 185.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total value of $224,208.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,235 shares in the company, valued at $965,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total value of $224,208.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,235 shares in the company, valued at $965,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 4,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.56, for a total value of $2,068,940.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,942 shares in the company, valued at $6,927,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,672 shares of company stock worth $13,871,422. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $386.20 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.54 and a fifty-two week high of $481.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $431.13 and a 200 day moving average of $364.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.11.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.12 by ($0.38). United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.92 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $544.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on United Rentals from $341.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $425.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday. OTR Global upgraded United Rentals from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on United Rentals from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $430.85.

United Rentals Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.