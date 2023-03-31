United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Sells $1,743,600.00 in Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.95, for a total transaction of $1,743,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,333.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $219.00 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $173.21 and a 12 month high of $283.09. The company has a current ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 9.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $242.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.42.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.12 by ($1.45). The company had revenue of $491.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.20 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 37.56% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 17.95 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 5,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 2.2% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.4% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UTHR. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.55.

About United Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions. Its products include Adcirca, Orenitram, Remodulin, TYVASO, and Unituxin. The company was founded by Martine A. Rothblatt on June 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.