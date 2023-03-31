United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) Receives GBX 1,145 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,145 ($14.07).
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on United Utilities Group from GBX 1,025 ($12.59) to GBX 1,100 ($13.52) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.
Insider Activity at United Utilities Group
In related news, insider Steven L. Mogford sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,054 ($12.95), for a total value of £368,900 ($453,249.78). 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
United Utilities Group Stock Up 1.5 %
About United Utilities Group
United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 78,000 km of wastewater pipes.
