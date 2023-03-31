UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) is Silvant Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Silvant Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,087 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,540 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 3.1% of Silvant Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $44,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 31.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 250,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $127,592,000 after buying an additional 60,300 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $875,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNH has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $601.61.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $470.06 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $449.70 and a one year high of $558.10. The company has a market cap of $438.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $480.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $507.86.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.15%.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

