UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,539 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 11,869 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,994,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 9,222 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,792 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,955,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH opened at $470.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $480.85 and a 200-day moving average of $507.86. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $449.70 and a 52-week high of $558.10. The company has a market cap of $438.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $601.61.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Further Reading

