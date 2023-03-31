Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY) Short Interest Up 46.2% in March

Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, an increase of 46.2% from the February 28th total of 1,190,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 576,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uranium Royalty by 150.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 11,767 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Uranium Royalty by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 62,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 13,022 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Royalty during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Royalty during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Royalty during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Royalty Trading Up 4.3 %

Uranium Royalty stock opened at $2.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.43. Uranium Royalty has a twelve month low of $1.93 and a twelve month high of $4.60.

Uranium Royalty Company Profile

Uranium Royalty ( NASDAQ:UROY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Uranium Royalty will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the McArthur River, Cigar Lake / Waterbury Lake, Roughrider, Russell Lake, Russell Lake south, and Dawn Lake projects in Saskatchewan, Canada; Anderson and Workman Creek projects in Arizona; Lance and Reno Creek projects in Wyoming; Church Rock and Roca Honda projects in New Mexico; Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Langer Heinrich project in Namibia; and Michelin project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

