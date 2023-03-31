V Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 395.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,208,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,059,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158,204 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in CSX by 104.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,626,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $248,177,000 after buying an additional 3,390,853 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in CSX by 183.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,808,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,089,000 after buying an additional 3,112,926 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 2,349.1% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,947,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 2,826,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,637,000. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen raised their price target on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.39.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $29.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.31. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.17. The company has a market capitalization of $60.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.68%.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Featured Stories

