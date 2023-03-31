V Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,376 AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.9% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 9,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 6,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.08.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

Shares of ABC stock opened at $159.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.54. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $135.14 and a 52 week high of $174.63. The company has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.54.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 597.57% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $62.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.54%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $1,724,775.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,378,818.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 5,711 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.82, for a total transaction of $889,888.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,820.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $1,724,775.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,378,818.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,633 shares of company stock valued at $4,490,081. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.