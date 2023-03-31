V Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 13,679 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,679 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 1.1% of V Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ledyard National Bank raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 81,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,233,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Udine Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $752,000. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,593.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,593.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $295,418.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,141,570.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,766 shares of company stock worth $656,511. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.27.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $147.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $347.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.10. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $164.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.04%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

