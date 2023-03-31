Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Short Interest Up 41.8% in March

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,570,000 shares, an increase of 41.8% from the February 28th total of 15,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Insider Transactions at Valley National Bancorp

In related news, Director Marc J. Lenner purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.93 per share, for a total transaction of $54,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 93,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,813.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Valley National Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 0.6% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 184,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,532,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $327,000. 54.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

VLY stock opened at $9.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.45. Valley National Bancorp has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $518.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.56 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 11.24%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

Further Reading

