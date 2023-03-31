Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGLT) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 785,800 shares, an increase of 37.3% from the February 28th total of 572,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,223,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund by 28.8% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund by 25.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VGLT opened at $64.71 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $57.04 and a fifty-two week high of $80.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.46.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

