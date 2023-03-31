Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Holdings Boosted by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,155,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,324,000 after purchasing an additional 813,348 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 141.3% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 981,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,405,000 after acquiring an additional 575,034 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16,825.2% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 310,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,287,000 after acquiring an additional 308,238 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,608,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 22.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 994,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,954,000 after acquiring an additional 182,518 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VO opened at $207.42 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $243.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.47.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.