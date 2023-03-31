Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Holdings Increased by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 262.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 162,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 25,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 9,404 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $907,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $724,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,269,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,650,000 after purchasing an additional 110,217 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $207.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $182.88 and a 52 week high of $243.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.47.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

