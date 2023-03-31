Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWO) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900,600 shares, a growth of 31.1% from the February 28th total of 686,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,378,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ VTWO opened at $70.76 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund has a twelve month low of $65.63 and a twelve month high of $85.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund

About Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTWO. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund during the first quarter worth $65,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 62.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,239,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858,233 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 93.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,333 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 44.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 91.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 29,970 shares in the last quarter.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

