Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWO) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900,600 shares, a growth of 31.1% from the February 28th total of 686,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,378,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ VTWO opened at $70.76 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund has a twelve month low of $65.63 and a twelve month high of $85.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.14.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund
About Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund
The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (VTWO)
- The Squeeze Is On For EVGo, Rally To Follow
- Is The Bottom In For RH, Or Is This Just A Stopping Point?
- Dividend King H.B. Fuller Signals Slowing In 2023
- Is SoFi Technologies a Buy in the Midst of a Banking Crisis?
- 3 Companies That Just Started Paying Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.