Veolia Environnement Stock Scheduled to Split on Wednesday, April 12th (OTCMKTS:VEOEY)

Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Rating)’s stock is scheduled to split on Wednesday, April 12th. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, April 12th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, April 12th.
Veolia Environnement Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of Veolia Environnement stock opened at $30.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. Veolia Environnement has a 1 year low of $18.39 and a 1 year high of $32.92.
Veolia Environnement Company Profile
