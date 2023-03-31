Veolia Environnement Stock Scheduled to Split on Wednesday, April 12th (OTCMKTS:VEOEY)

Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Rating)’s stock is scheduled to split on Wednesday, April 12th. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, April 12th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, April 12th.

Shares of Veolia Environnement stock opened at $30.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. Veolia Environnement has a 1 year low of $18.39 and a 1 year high of $32.92.

Veolia Environnement Company Profile

Veolia Environnement SA engages in the management of water supplies and distribution systems and provides waste management services. It operates through the following business segments: Water, Environmental Services, and Energy Services. The Water segment integrates drinking water and waste water activities such as water distribution, water and waste water treatment, industrial process water, and manufacture of water treatment equipment and systems.

