Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Short Interest Up 39.7% in March

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, an increase of 39.7% from the February 28th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 788,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verastem

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners increased its position in Verastem by 49.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 148,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 48,947 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in Verastem during the second quarter worth approximately $1,165,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Verastem during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verastem during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Verastem during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Verastem Trading Down 10.8 %

NASDAQ:VSTM opened at $0.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.53. Verastem has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $2.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Verastem

A number of analysts have recently commented on VSTM shares. Mizuho started coverage on Verastem in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Verastem in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verastem in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Verastem in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verastem has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

(Get Rating)

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

See Also

