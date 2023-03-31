Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERBW) Short Interest Update

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERBW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, an increase of 29.1% from the February 28th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Verb Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ VERBW opened at $0.03 on Friday. Verb Technology has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average of $0.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Verb Technology stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERBW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 451,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

