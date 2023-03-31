Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Buys 262 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 20.8% during the third quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 32.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 305.1% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 17,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 13,161 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $63,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $122.00 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $110.55 and a one year high of $133.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.55 and its 200 day moving average is $124.12.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

