Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Buys 5,573 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 85.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,073 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDT. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 368.0% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $79.18 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.76 and a 52-week high of $114.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.03 and a 200 day moving average of $81.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.47%.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic bought 6,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,999,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,394,645.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $102.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.11.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

