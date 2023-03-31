Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 45.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,801 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 7,405 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 149,118 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,565,000 after buying an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 69,744 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $101.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $110.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,953. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,658 shares of company stock worth $820,706 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.74.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.