Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,440 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 108.7% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 61.8% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accenture Stock Up 1.0 %

Accenture stock opened at $282.66 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $345.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $271.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.99. The firm has a market cap of $178.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.25%.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total transaction of $2,892,455.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,158 shares in the company, valued at $12,405,306.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total transaction of $155,974.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,060,265.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,475 shares of company stock worth $10,225,149. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACN. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

