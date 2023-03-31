Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in BCE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in BCE during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in BCE during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BCE during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in BCE by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 42.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCE stock opened at $45.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.88 and a 1-year high of $59.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.19. The firm has a market cap of $41.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.713 per share. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 121.65%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial cut shares of BCE from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of BCE from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BCE in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.53.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

