Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 9,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $69.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $214.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $52.65 and a 52-week high of $72.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.21.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 7.42%. On average, equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.985 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 180.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.45) to GBX 126 ($1.55) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AstraZeneca from £120 ($147.44) to £130 ($159.72) in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AstraZeneca from £125 ($153.58) to £135 ($165.87) in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10,825.11.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

