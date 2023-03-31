Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,353 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 105.8% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $74.70 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $72.11 and a 1 year high of $107.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.65.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.56%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.06.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

