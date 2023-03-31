Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.81 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,312 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 8,832 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its position in Intel by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 97,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 10,758 shares during the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 24,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Intel by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 40,942 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $896,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,864 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Northland Securities cut their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.69.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,470. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $32.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.81. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $52.51.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Intel’s payout ratio is 74.49%.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

