Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.93 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,889 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,176 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Up 0.4 %

T opened at $19.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $136.04 billion, a PE ratio of -16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Moffett Nathanson reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.